Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394,676 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 9.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $186,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.19. 60,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

