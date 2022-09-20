Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.0 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.70.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

