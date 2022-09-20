Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.37. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$29.21 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

