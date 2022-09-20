Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.71. 124,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

