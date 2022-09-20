Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tapestry by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 745,196 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 187,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

