Swing (SWING) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Swing (SWING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Swing has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a total market cap of $135,436.87 and $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00286829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00128324 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000491 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,058,170 coins. Swing’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swing is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin. Swing has a rapidly changing Proof of Work and Proof of Stake system, and its first goal is to test an evolving POS system and observe it's effects on the blockchain and in the altcoin marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.