S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

