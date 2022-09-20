suterusu (SUTER) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $43,920.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu’s launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

