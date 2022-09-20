Supercars (CAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $968,902.98

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Supercars token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $968,902.98 and approximately $14,751.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010747 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.