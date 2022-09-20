Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

SUMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,127 shares of company stock worth $923,846. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 155,396 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

