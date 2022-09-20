Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,963 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.