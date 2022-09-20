Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

