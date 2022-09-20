Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,053 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.93. 14,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

