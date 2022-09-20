Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. 62,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

