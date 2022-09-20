Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

