Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 136,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $323.74. 29,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,806. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.