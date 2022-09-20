Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.69. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

