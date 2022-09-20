Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,401 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

