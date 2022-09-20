Substratum Hits Market Cap of $334,789.47 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $334,789.47 and approximately $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007356 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064099 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

