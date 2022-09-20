Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Studio City International Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MSC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
