Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

