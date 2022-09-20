Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 530,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

