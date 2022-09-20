Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 141 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

