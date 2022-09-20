Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 17,565 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 313.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 215,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,067,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,993. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

