Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.80. 100,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.04 and a 200 day moving average of $377.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

