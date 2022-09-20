Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.92. 9,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

