Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

eBay Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,799. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

