Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 32,008 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 145,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,687. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.