Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 1,583,282 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.

