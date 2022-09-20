STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.16.

STOR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,418,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

