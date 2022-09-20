StockNews.com Upgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to “Buy”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $47.48 on Monday, reaching $4,133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,293.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,344.15. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.