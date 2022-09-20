StockNews.com Upgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to “Buy”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock traded up $47.48 on Monday, reaching $4,133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,293.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,344.15. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
