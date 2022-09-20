StockNews.com Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

