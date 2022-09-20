StockNews.com Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.
Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Catalent
In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Catalent
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.