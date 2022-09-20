StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.80 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.