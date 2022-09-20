StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.80 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

