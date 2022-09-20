StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.