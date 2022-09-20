StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.20 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
