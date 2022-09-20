StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.20 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

