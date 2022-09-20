StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 895,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 495,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 243,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

