StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

