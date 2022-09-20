StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

