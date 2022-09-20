StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
