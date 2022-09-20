StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

