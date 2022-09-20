StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.