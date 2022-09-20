StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,805 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.