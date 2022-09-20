Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,828 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,239% compared to the average volume of 634 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 1,144,004 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

