Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 14,465 call options.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tellurian by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tellurian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tellurian

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

