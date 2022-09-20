Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.