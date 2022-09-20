Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.53. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

