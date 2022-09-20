Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $18.81

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.45. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 19,858 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.58%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
