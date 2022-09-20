Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers makes up approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.0 %

SBLK opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.09%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.