Stake DAO Price Down 22% Over Last Week (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $312,208.48 and $112,544.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00088256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00079137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007980 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Stake DAO

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

