SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. 6,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,349. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.95.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

