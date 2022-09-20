SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 12.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $98,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $9.03 on Tuesday, hitting $429.89. 80,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,163. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.