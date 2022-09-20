SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 237,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,207. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

