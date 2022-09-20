SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) is Golden Green Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

